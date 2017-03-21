Meet Rockingham Sheriff Deputy Guerra & K9 Kira

Deputy Guerra and K9 Kira (Photo: Custom)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Meet a dynamic duo of the Rockingham County Sheriff's Department - Deputy Dara Guerra and K9 Kira.

The pair work as part of the Sheriff's Uniformed Patrol Division.

Deputy Guerra and Kira have gone through special training in locating, following, and alerting on human scent. Together, they can track suspects who have run away from crime scenes or individuals who are lost in a wooded area for instance.

Kira is also trained to protect Deputy Guerra and to hold a violent or dangerous person from escaping custody.

The Sheriff's K9 teams are on-call 24 hours a day and train every week.

Deputy Guerra is an eight year veteran of law enforcement and has been a K9 handler for the Sheriff's Office for three years.

Kira is a five-year-old female Dutch Shepherd, and she also lives with Deputy Guerra.

In their off time, they enjoy going on runs together.

