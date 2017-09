Men Can Cook fundraiser at Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center raises money for the Women's Resources Center. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - More than 50 community chefs cooked up a storm for a good cause. The all male cooking force included Guilford County Sheriff B.J. Barnes. And they make meals while raising money for the Women's Resource Center of Greensboro.

WFMY News 2's Juile Luck emceed the event. And there was a silent auction of more than 200 donated items.

