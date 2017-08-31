MLK Jr Bust in Downtown Greensboro Moving, 911 Sculpture To Get Spot

Martin Luther King Jr. bust, in downtown Greensboro, being relocated. 9/11 sculpture going in the spot (Photo: WFMY News2 )

GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The Martin Luther King Jr. bust is no longer standing in downtown Greensboro.

It used to be on the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Elm Street.

The bust is currently at The Jim Gallucci Sculptor Studio in Greensboro.

It's being cleaned, restored, and relocated to the corner of MLK Drive and Bragg Street.

Before the big move, the bust will get a new look and go from cement to bronze.

The work will take about 8 to 10 weeks to complete.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for more stories, updates

The MLK bust was originally placed in the Old Asheborough Neighborhood.

Years later, it was moved to downtown Greensboro.

Photos for mobile users

The city says they moved the MLK bust to make room for a new 9/11 sculpture.

Jim Gallucci is the artist and says the sculpture is meant to remember the victims who lost their lives.

He says the 22 ft. tall sculpture is also a way to remember how America came together as one.

The sculpture will be in place by this year's anniversary of the terrorist attacks.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY