GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina A&T Alzheimer's Center received a $2 million grant from the Merck Foundation to expand the capacity and operations of the center, NC A&T announced Friday.

The grant will support the Center for Outreach in Alzheimer's, Aging and Community Health (COAACH), by strengthening local and state-level partnerships, education, and building community support.

COAACH is a university-sponsored center addressing literacy, care management, training, and research in Alzheimer's and other age-related diseases, such as diabetes.

Merck helped established COAACH with a gift in 2013. The latest grant will help COAACH launch a Caregiver College to extend education opportunities, broaden outreach for underserved patients, and help early detection of Alzheimer's and related diseases.

COAACH promotes healthy aging for all communities. It provides education, community empowerment and evidence-based research so that individuals, particularly the most vulnerable, can live life with quality, dignity and independence.

