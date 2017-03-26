NC Foster Care, Adoption In A State Of Crisis

happy boy hugging parents (Photo: olesiabilkei)

Every month in 2016, the number of children in the foster care system increased dramatically. At the end of last year, there were over 10,500 children in the North Carolina foster care system in need of adoption, according to the Children’s Home Society of North Carolina.

“Foster care and adoption are in a state of crisis,” said Brian Maness, President and CEO of Children’s Home Society of North Carolina. “Foster care has been growing at an alarming rate with a shortage of permanent, safe, and loving homes for adoptable children.”

“A child without a family is unacceptable,” said Maness. “Every child deserves a loving, safe, and permanent home.”

“For a child in foster care, it’s a state of limbo, where they don’t know what their future holds. They don’t know whether they’re going to remain with that foster family, move to another foster home, return to their biological family or whatever situation they came from, or whether they are going to find an adoptive family."

The Children's Home Society of North Carolina hopes that by raising public awareness, they will be able to help find the right family for all the amazing kids in the system.

Attend an optional information meeting. Download the Adoption/Foster Care Application Packet. Complete the required North Carolina Foster Parent Orientation. If there are two applicants, both applicants must complete the orientation and attach a copy of their certificates with their application or hand deliver at the time of the initial interview.

What are the requirements to be a foster or adoptive parent?

You may be married or single

Must be at least 21 years old

May or may not have birth or other children

Need to have sufficient income for the needs of your own current family

Must provide children with their own bed, and adequate drawer and closet space for their personal belongings

Must live in the state of North Carolina

You are required to complete annual training to maintain your foster care license

