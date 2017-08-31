NC State Fair To Serve Beer, Wine For The First Time

Public House Beer and Wine. Pic. NC State Fair (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina State Fair will serve up more than just funnel cakes and cotton candy this year.

For the first time, you’ll be able to buy beer or wine to sample. The Public House will feature 40 breweries and 40 wineries from across the state. You can buy flights of beer or wine to sample.

“The Our State Public House is an opportunity to showcase North Carolina’s growing beer and wine industries, which are significant contributors to our agricultural economy,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler.

You can also learn how the products are made.

Each wine or beer tasting flight will contain four different samples. Wine samples will be 1½ ounces each, and each beer sample will be 4 ounces. Tickets cost $10 each and will be sold from noon to 8:30 p.m. There is a limit of one ticket per person. IDs will be checked at the door, and no one under 21 will be admitted.

North Carolina is home to 215 craft breweries and 185 wineries.

Our State Public House offerings include:

Wine flights

Red: Fruity, full-bodied wines.

White: Bright wines ranging from dry to sweet.

Sweet: Juicy, sweet palate-pleasers in red, white and rosé.

Carolina Sampler: A rotating mix of the styles above, plus a few surprises.

Beer flights

Light: Crisp, light-bodied beers.

Dark: Full-bodied, sweeter beers ranging from amber to brown.

Hoppy: Pale ales and IPAs showcasing hop flavor and aroma.

Carolina Sampler: A rotating mix of the styles above, plus a few surprises.

