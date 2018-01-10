WFMY
NC Zoo's Attendance Soars In 2017

Critters Of The NC Zoo

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:56 PM. EST January 10, 2018

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- The North Carolina Zoo hit a new attendance record in 2017.

The Zoo in Asheboro credits milder temperatures in February and popular attractions like Zoofari and the Air Hike Ropes Course for the increase.

The Zoo also set a single-day attendance record on April 15th, when 15,250 people visited the zoo. Last year's attendance of more than 860,000 visitors broke a record set back in 1995. It was also a 7-percent increase from 2016. The zoo opened in 1974 but didn't start tracking attendance until 1981.

The Zoo’s five highest attendance years:
2017              860,148
1995              840,410
1994              811,655
2016              797,159
1997              764,720  

