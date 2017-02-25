New Community Carbon Bank Comes To Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC - 100 trees were planted in Greensboro on Saturday as part of the cities first community carbon bank.

The grove of trees will naturally absorb carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Every ton of carbon dioxide absorbed by the trees counts as one 'carbon credit'.

The project was organized by Urban Offsets, a local company that aims to help cities meet their goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by creating local markets for carbon offsets.

Elon University has pitched in as well, by buying the 'carbon credits'. In the future they plan on using those carbon credit payments to give back to the nonprofit to buy more trees.

