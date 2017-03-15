New Pass Aims To Makes Public Transportation Easier In NC Cities

(Photo: Sean Gallup, 2015 Getty Images)

HIGH POINT, NC - A partnership between NC by train and 11 local transit systems aims to make it easier to travel around the state, specifically in a handful of cities.

Rail passengers will now be able to travel through public transportation by using the new transit pass.

“This new transfer pass will help our NC By Train riders complete their journey using the existing and available transit options offered by our local partners,” said Paul Worley, director of NCDOT’s Rail Division. “This new program will provide our customers with a seamless option from boarding the train to their next stop.”

Staring on March 18 the NC by Train transit pass will go into effect with no addition charge for Piedmont and Carolinian trains in select cities.

Passengers can request the pass from the conductors while they are on the train. It is valid for one ride and one transfer only on the day of travel.

The pass can be used with the following transit partners:

GoRaleigh

GoCary

GoTriangle

GoDurham

Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation

Greensboro Transit Authority and Higher Education Area Transit

High Point Transit System

Rowan Transit System

Salisbury Transit System

Concord Kannapolis Area Transit

Charlotte Area Transit System

