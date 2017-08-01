No Quarry Here group fights proposed rock quarry in Pleasant Garden (Photo: WFMY)

PLEASANT GARDEN, N.C. -- Signs that read, “No Quarry Here” are appearing all over the Pleasant Garden community.

Neighbors are coming together to fight a proposal that would welcome a Rock Quarry to their community.

On Tuesday, dozens showed up at a meeting to talk about the rock quarry mine that would use explosives to make gravel for cement, concrete and construction materials.

Neighbors are worried about traffic, blasting noises, and other risks associated with the mine.

The rock quarry would be on a 300-acre site. The land has been used for clay mining in the past but now the owner, Lehigh Hanson, wants to convert it into granite mining.

Cardes Brown who lives in Pleasant Garden, and is the NAACP Branch President & a Pastor said, “We're gathering because of a deep concern for that which appears, or at least we believe will be very disruptive to our community.”

However, a company representative said concerns over traffic and noise are unfounded.

“Granite mining is not disruptive. It does have sound and it does have trucks, but it's not deemed by people who live around mines to be disruptive,” said Tom Terrell.

Terrell said the quarry would only be on a 5-percent area of the entire property. It would also be surrounded by trees and greenery. It would also not be visible to the public.

“It's not what the neighbors think will be blasting. It's more like 2 to 3 times a month,” said Terrell.

However, those who live in the area said they will still fight.

“We recognize that we are at some risk because we are heavy industrial zoning. However, we will fight until we find an activity that is a companion to our neighborhood,” said Lynn Gullick who lives in Pleasant Garden.

Brown also said, “It seems to us the only thing that we can do is express are outrage and seek those who have the power of decision.”

Guilford County still needs to sign off on it before it can move forward.

