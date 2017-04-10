Officers Honored For Saving Lives Of Heroin Addicts

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

BURLINGTON, N.C. - U.S. Representative Mark Walker's Community Hero of the Month Award goes to three police officers who recently saved the lives of people suffering from heroin addiction.

The three officers honored Monday are Officer Russell Henderson of the Burlington Police Department, Officer Harold Dunn of the Elon Police Department, and Officer Travis Sykes of the Gibsonville Police Department.

Following the award presentation, Walker held a roundtable discussion on the heroin and opioid epidemic with law enforcement and community leaders.

