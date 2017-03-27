Over 100 Pairs of New Shoes Donated to Morehead Elementary Students

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A fresh pair of kicks can go a long way for a kids mindset.
And more than 100 Guilford County Students have new shoes that aren't just for looks - they're really needed!
The Non-profit running program called "GO Far' donated new shoes to 103 students at Morehead Elementary School.
PE teacher Vicky Fowler says some students only have hand-me-down shoes - or need to borrow shoes for class.
The shoes were donated by Omega Sports of the Triad and New Balance.
