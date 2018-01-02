Over 1,000 Without Power in Randolph County After Downed Power Line

Downed power lines caused power outages in Randolph County Tuesday morning. WFMY News 2 photo. (Photo: WFMY)

RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC - Approximately 1,296 customers are without power because of a downed power line in Randleman Tuesday morning according to Duke Energy.

Randolph County EMS says a utility pole was knocked down near the intersection of High Point Street and Holder Street. Calls started coming in around 3:30 a.m. for the outage. It was not known what caused the line to come down.

The stretch of High Point Street is closed in both directions. Holder Street is also closed between High Point Street and Brookshire Road due to downed power lines

A section of High Point Street is blocked off between Mountain Avenue and River Pointe Drive near Randleman Middle School. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/4elJ9pCiNH — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) January 2, 2018

Duke Energy is out at the site making repairs. The company's power outage map lists 4 p.m. as the estimated restoration time.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY