Painted Rocks Hidden In Downtown Greensboro

Rocks painted by members of Greensboro Rocks to be hidden downtown. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - We're going to let you in on a little secret: Colorful, painted rocks are hidden all around downtown by members of a new group called Greensboro Rocks.

Jenny Neal started the trend after a similar program in Ohio popped up in her Facebook feed.

"It’s all about bringing the people together and seeing the joy that they get. And it’s so simple," Neal said.

Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn loves the idea, especially as public art plays such a big role in downtown's revitalization.

“Art is really important," Vaughn said. "It gives the city its personality, its whimsy. And it’s great to see all of these different projects popping up.”

GET INVOLVED

FREE EVENT!

So far the members have painted hundreds of rocks. But they want your help! So WFMY News 2 is helping them host a rock painting party Friday, July 14 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gibb's Hundred Brewing Company at 117 W Lewis St. in Downtown. The event is FREE! Bring the family, paint some rocks and leave your mark on the city. We hope to see you there.

