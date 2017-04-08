Peace Prayer In High Point Aims To Bring Unity To City

A community prayer group is reaching out to the city of High Point and asking for unity after months of violence. (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, NC - A community prayer group is reaching out to the city of High Point and asking for unity after months of violence.

On Saturday the group met on the 400 block of Taylor Avenue for a prayer vigil at noon.

Though crime has calmed recently, the 'Peace for OUR CITY Community Prayer' wants to bring light and show "the enemy is still roaming".

In addition to a prayer vigil, the NAACP and a local church are partnering together for a community violence meeting on April 28.

