Peanut Brittle Bill: A Texas Town's Secret 'Candy Man'

LONGVIEW - Hidden away in a Longview neighborhood is the Arabella senior community. Take a step inside and the first thing you will notice is the sweet aroma of peanut brittle.

That's because Bill Shaddix, also known as 'peanut brittle extraordinaire' creates the yummy concoctions from his room at Arabella, and people cannot seem to get enough of them.

Shaddix was born and raised in Pittsburg,Texas and had a long career traveling all over the world laying cross-country pipeline.

At the young age of 55 he decided it was time to take a step back and enjoy life. But, it wasn't long until he began perfecting a recipe for peanut brittle that keeps people coming back for more.

“My mother used to make stove top brittle and she would stand there and stir, stir, stir. Listen for the peanuts to start popping open.”

One day, while looking through a newspaper, Bill discovered a recipe for brittle that he could make in the microwave. Which is good for him since his residence has no stove in their units.

“I got all the ingredients I needed and tried it. It didn’t work for me. I burned candy, I undercooked candy and everything.”

He finally perfected the recipe, and soon, people started buying the candy.

After word got out about his amazing peanut brittle, Shaddix decided that he could start making a profit off of it. But, it didn't come without problems.

“So I started selling it and one of the ladies here found out I was not paying taxes on it. She got involved and my daughter, who lives in Albuquerque, had to go through the trouble of getting me a permit, on the wall up there. And I'm legal now so I can do what I want.”

So, if you're looking for some downright good homemade peanut brittle, call Bill at 903-399-4256. He doesn't deliver, but you can go pick up your order at Arabella of Longview, located at 1155 East Hawkins Parkway in Longview. Shaddix does ship out-of-state.

Oh, and he makes his own flavored pickles too. But, unfortunately, those are just for him.

