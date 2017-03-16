Photographer Ralies to Save Iconic Rosie's Diner in Michigan

Photographer Dana Johnson snapped a couple of pictures of Rosie’s Diner earlier in March. (Photo: WZZM 13)

ROCKFORD, MICH. - A Montcalm County photographer wants to restore the dilapidated diner that sits in a parking lot off M-57 near Cedar Springs.

“This is a jewel of Americana,” Dana Johnson said. “And places like this are disappearing.”

The structure was once an American icon making its debut in the 1970’s Bounty paper towel commercials.

Johnson snapped a couple of pictures of Rosie’s Diner earlier this month. Since posting them to Facebook, a small campaign has spurred pushing to preserve the once iconic structure.

“I just see so much potential for drawing tourist to the area,” Johnson said.

Rosie’s Diner was later transported to Michigan where it was bought by Aaron Koehn of Koehn Chevrolet Inc. nearly five years ago. It has remained vacant since 2011.

Koehn told WZZMthat he is working with a nonprofit out of Kalamazoo in hope that they will restore the structure to its glory days.

