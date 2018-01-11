Police Officer Gets Back Up Help From Kid In Cool Ride

Police kid gives a thumbs up! Pic. Courtesy: Winston-Salem Police Dept.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Back up is always crucial to police officers on the job!

That’s exactly what Sgt. Amy Collins, with the Winston-Salem Police Department got when she spotted a kid riding around in a police cruiser.

Collins said she couldn't’ pass up the opportunity to meet the kid who’s all ready for police work.

“He was just so cute I had to stop and he even gave me a thumbs up!”

Collins said Mario’s police cruiser even read Super Police on the side.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV