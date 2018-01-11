Police Officer Gets Back Up Help From Kid In Cool Ride

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Back up is always crucial to police officers on the job!
That’s exactly what Sgt. Amy Collins, with the Winston-Salem Police Department got when she spotted a kid riding around in a police cruiser.
Collins said she couldn't’ pass up the opportunity to meet the kid who’s all ready for police work.
“He was just so cute I had to stop and he even gave me a thumbs up!”
Collins said Mario’s police cruiser even read Super Police on the side.
