'Purple Door House' Opening In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, NC -- Behind a purple door at a home on Market Street in Greensboro, domestic violence victims will be able to find help and rest.

An anonymous donor gave the home to the Sherri Denese Jackson Foundation. Organizers say they're turning it into a pop-up safe haven. They say it'll be a place female domestic violence victims and survivors can go to find peace, help, and resources. Organizers and representatives say it will be a place survivors can find daytime refuge, have activities for their kids, and get help if they need it.

The house won't actually open until April 2, 2018. But if you want to donate money or materials to help, you can do that now. They're in need of money, furniture, appliances, and household supplies. They have a wish list of items still needed to finish the house. Individuals and businesses can also adopt rooms to help.

If you have questions or would like to get involved, email sdjfnc@gmail.com or call (336) 510-9292

