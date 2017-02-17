Rabid Skunk Found In Oak Ridge: Health Officials

(Photo: Mark Newman, Custom)

OAK RIDGE, N.C. -- Health Officials in Guilford County say a rabid skunk was found in Oak Ridge.

The Division of Public Health says the skunk was found on Williard Road and tested positive for rabies virus this week.

The is the second confirmed case of animal rabies in 2017.

NC law requires all domestic pets, whether inside or outside, age four months or older be vaccinated.

Copyright 2017 WFMY