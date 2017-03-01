Randolph, Montgomery Counties Launching Homicide Survivors Group

(Photo: Tom Merton)

A new support group coming to Randolph and Montgomery counties is hoping to help loved ones who lost someone to a homicide.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office announced the start of the North Carolina Victim Assistance Network (NCVAN) on Wednesday.

According to a release, the group was formed to provide support to survivors of homicides, as well as people who have lost loved ones to homicides, as they move through the grieving process.

Each meeting will have local law enforcement, a NCVAN facilitator, and a representative from the Randolph/Montgomery District Attorney's Office. Their goal is to provide a safe space to share your experiences with them, as well as other homicide survivors.

“The NCVAN Homicide Support Group provides an opportunity for surviving loved ones to meet criminal justice professionals and learn more about the criminal justice system’s response to homicide and how that response will affect them as survivors”, said Frances Battle, Executive Director at NCVAN. “Most importantly our group provides support from other survivors who have experienced a similar traumatic loss. Our Homicide Support Group reminds homicide survivors that they are not isolated in their grief and that the community of criminal justice partners cares about victims.”

The support group will meet on the second Thursday of every month starting March 9, 2017. Meetings are held at the Randolph Community College at 629 Industrial Park Avenue in Asheboro at the RCC Foundation Conference Center building and start at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in attending a meeting contact Elizabeth Watson in advance at elizabeth@nc-van.org or calling her at 919-831-2857.

Copyright 2017 WFMY