Really. April Could Give Birth Today | GIRAFFE WATCH LIVE

April the giraffe 10 (Photo: Animal Adventure Park)

Could today be the day we see April the Giraffe give birth to her calf? All signs are pointing to YES!

By all indications, Animal Adventure Park in New York is saying that April the Giraffe could give birth today or tonight, according to their morning update on Facebook.

From Animal Adventure Park:

The staff have been onsite with April all morning, Dr Tim was called and onsite within minutes. All observations, behavior, and predictions suggest a calf today, tonight - we would be shocked to get through the weekend without our newest addition.

She has not gone into active labor yet, but when the 'countdown to calf' began two days ago, we started perking up waiting for the next update and it has arrived.

WATCH APRIL LIVE HERE:

