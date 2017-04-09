Reidsville Church Rebuilds Two Years After Fire

Groundbreaking at Mount Carmel united Methodist Church in Reidsville (Photo: WFMY)

REIDSVILLE, NC - Mount Carmel United Methodist Church finally broke ground and started to build a new church two years after their was burned to the ground.

On Sunday members of the community gathered as they broke ground on the new building. The money to rebuild is coming from insurance, fundraisers, and other churches who have helped raise money.

Fire crews from all across Rockingham County responded to the scene on February 20, 2015. The main church building, which includes the sanctuary and Sunday school classrooms, was a total loss.

"Walls are basically destroyed, ceilings are destroyed, floor joints are destroyed. It's going to be nearly impossible to make a determination on the origin or the cause," Rockingham County Fire Marshal Robert Cardwell said.

Mt. Carmel United Methodist built the building destroyed in the fire in 1952. The church was first established in 1775, and cfhurch members told WFMY News 2 the fire was a nightmare. Many said they've been going to this church for their entire lives, including one man who is also one of the firefighters who responded to the scene.

