Global Supermarket Lidl Hosting Hiring Event In Winston-Salem

Shopping trolleys are stacked outside a Lidl supermarket discount store in Essen, western Germany, on January 14, 2015. German Aldi and Lidl will start 'smart discount'. (Photo: PATRIK STOLLARZ, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The global supermarket company Lidl will hold a public hiring event in Winston-Salem on Tuesday and Wednesday, January 10-11.

The two-day event will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Winston-Salem Marriott on Cherry Street.

The company is looking for candidates interested in store leadership positions with Lidl US.

The starting salary for Lidl US store management positions will be up to $60,000 per year, plus benefits. Starting salaries for store supervisors will be up to $17.50 per hour, plus benefits.

Lidl will open its first stores in the U.S. no later than 2018.

