Riding For Shay: Community Comes Together To Support Mom Recovering From Hit-And-Run

Shay Black sitting on her motorcycle. (Photo: Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The motorcycle community is like one big family.

One of their family members was badly injured in a hit-and-run accident last month, and she is still recovering in the hospital.

On Saturday, hundreds of riders came together to raise money to support their friend Shay Black.

The Riding For Shay fundraiser started at JJ's Tavern. Bikes pulled out of the tavern around 11 a.m. and rode for about three hours.

Shay's friends created a video for her filled with well wishes at the event.

Shay's daughter tells WFMY News 2 her mom is awake and moving. She has physical therapy, occupational and speech, and she is expected to speak and walk again.

The driver who hit Shay and took off has been arrested.

