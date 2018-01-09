Rockingham Swiftwater Rescue Team Awarded For Work During Hurricane Matthew

Rockingham County first responders and members of the Swiftwater Rescue Team. (Photo: Custom)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Rockingham County Swiftwater Rescue team was honored for their work during Hurricane Matthew.

The team was recognized during Board of Commissioners meeting on January 2 where they received the "Higgins and Langley Award" from the North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety and a proclamation from NC Governor Roy Cooper.

The award noted: "North Carolina Emergency Management very much appreciates your partnership in responding to the call for help during Hurricane Matthew. Your agency's support helped make for a successful response that would eventually lead to the rescue of 2,336 people. The Outstanding Achievement Award is an internationally recognized award which is presented to individuals, teams, and agencies that demonstrate extraordinary skills and/or preparedness in the technical rescue discipline of swiftwater and flood rescue."





Copyright 2017 WFMY