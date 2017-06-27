Run Like A Girl! Women's Only 5K Now Open For Registration

The 2013 Women's Only 5K Walk & Run, a fund raiser that supports the Mammography Scholarship Fund of The Breast Center of Greensboro held at Women's Hospital on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2013 in Greensboro, N.C. (Photo: Nelson Kepley, Custom)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Run like a girl to help fight for a great cause!

The 25th Women's Only 5K Walk and Run in Greensboro is now open for registration.

Proceeds help women in our area detect and battle breast cancer.

The run takes place on Saturday, October 14 at Women's Hospital. Early bird registration is $30 until September 20, then it goes up to $40.

Click here if you'd like to sign up.

