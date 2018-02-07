Shower Your Valentine With Otterly Love, Adopt An Otter At The NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Show your Valentine that you Otterly love them! You can adopt an otter at the North Carolina Zoo for Valentine’s Day!
Related: Strange Love: Name A Hissing Cockroach In Honor Of Your Valentine
Pay $50 and get an Adoption Certificate, a 16’ plush otter, chocolates, and a photo-fact sheet about otters.
Related: Adopt A Sloth For Valentine's Day
By donating you’ll help provide for the Zoo’s animal training and enrichment fund which provides a better life for the animals at the zoo.
Find out more: Otter Valentine Adoption
Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now
© 2018 WFMY-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs