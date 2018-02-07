Shower Your Valentine With Otterly Love, Adopt An Otter At The NC Zoo

Adopt an otter at the NC Zoo! Pic. NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Show your Valentine that you Otterly love them! You can adopt an otter at the North Carolina Zoo for Valentine’s Day!

Pay $50 and get an Adoption Certificate, a 16’ plush otter, chocolates, and a photo-fact sheet about otters.

By donating you’ll help provide for the Zoo’s animal training and enrichment fund which provides a better life for the animals at the zoo.

