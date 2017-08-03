Sick Alpaca Getting Support, Love From Community in Colfax

The Ninel family owns a farm in Colfax where they have multiple animals, including alpacas. They said one of their alpacas became sick after eating a poisonous plant. Family members say they had no idea the plant was a danger to alpacas. 

Jessica Mensch, WFMY 2:05 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

