Sick Alpaca to Get Free Care After Kind Act From NCSU Veterinary Hospital

COLFAX, NC - The Perez family is finally getting some economic relief after spending thousands of dollars on their sick alpaca.

The Perez family owns a farm in Colfax where they have multiple animals, including alpacas. They said one of their alpacas, Daniel, became sick after eating a maple leaf.

Family members say they had no idea the plant was a danger to alpacas.

The couple immediately called their vet, John Parks, who came to treat the animal. Daniel was then rushed to NC State Veterinarian School for more medical care.

Then the couple got a call Thursday morning that truly touched them.

NC State said, because of their love for the alpaca, the university will cover all remaining medical expenses. Daniel needs to go on dialysis - which alone will cost $3,000-$4,000.

"I can't believe they're doing this and I'm happy. I'm extremely happy," Ninel Perez said. "I don't have any words to say. I don't think thank you is enough."

Now, the Perez's say their alpaca has a fighting chance, and they are thrilled to say it's most likely to pull through.

