Skippy's Hot Dogs In Downtown Winston-Salem Set To Reopen Tuesday

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Skippy's Hot Dogs in downtown Winston-Salem will open on Tuesday.

It was forced to closed last year after its owner was diagnosed with brain cancer.

A father and son, who were long time fans of Skippy's signature pretzel rolls and hand-cut fries, are the new owners.

They say the menu will be the same but they've added the "Mike's Favorite dog" named after the original owner who is recovering at home in Pennsylvania.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Yes! Skippy's Hot Dogs Is Coming Back!

Local Restaurant Owners Raise $111,000 For Skippy's Owner Battling Cancer

Copyright 2017 WFMY