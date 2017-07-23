St. James Baptist Church Celebrates 104 Years Of Prayer In Greensboro

On Sunday a Greensboro Church celebrated 104 years of prayer

GREENSBORO, NC - A staple to the Greensboro community, St James Baptist Church, celebrated founders day on Sunday.

104 years ago the church opened, and since then has meant a lot to the community. The Pastor said they have always kept their doors open to anyone and feed the community when they can.

He also added that in the last 100 plus years they have been building on the foundation and history of those that came before them.

During the celebration, the entire church wanted to honor the past, and hope to continue their work for another 104 Years.

