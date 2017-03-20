Surry County Sheriff Atkinson Takes Job With State

Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson (Photo: Custom)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Surry County Sheriff Graham Atkinson will retire next month - but he's not done working.

He's taking a job with the state department of public safety.

Sheriff Atkinson will work with the post-release supervision and parole commission.

The agency is responsible for releasing offenders who meet certain eligibility requirements.

His last day as sheriff will be April 28th.

He's served the as the county's top cop since 2006.

