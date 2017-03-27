WFMY
Swarm Players And Coaches Visit Eastern Guilford Middle

March 27, 2017

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. - On Monday, Greensboro Swarm players, coaches and staff stopped by Eastern Guilford Middle School to deliver supplies, and visit students in their classrooms. 

All of the supplies donated were recently collected during the Swarm and Teach For America school supply drive. Along with these supplies, the team also donated multiple Gatorade coolers. 

