Swarm Players And Coaches Visit Eastern Guilford Middle

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk, WFMY)

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. - On Monday, Greensboro Swarm players, coaches and staff stopped by Eastern Guilford Middle School to deliver supplies, and visit students in their classrooms.

All of the supplies donated were recently collected during the Swarm and Teach For America school supply drive. Along with these supplies, the team also donated multiple Gatorade coolers.

Members of the @greensboroswarm came to Eastern Guilford Middle School to drop of some school supplies and answer some questions. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/INgCRrAUt8 — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) March 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFMY