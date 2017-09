Winston-Salem restaurant 'The Porch' is giving away free tacos! It's all to raise donation money for Harvey relief in Texas. The restaurant is calling the event Tacos For Texas. (Photo: WFMY)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- 'Taco Tuesday' took a different turn at The Porch Kitchen and Cantina in Winston-Salem.

The restaurant held a 'Tacos for Texas' fundraiser for Harvey relief. The food was free with a suggested donation of $12.

At the end of the night, The Porch raised over $6,200. All of the money will go to help people impacted by the hurricane.





Copyright 2017 WFMY