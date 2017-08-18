Taheshah Moise to Join WFMY News 2's Evening Anchor Team in September

Taheshah Moise (Photo: WFMY News 2)

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Taheshah Moise will join Julie Luck as co-anchor of WFMY News 2 at 5PM effective Monday, September 18. She will also report Verify and other investigative segments on WFMY News 2 evening newscasts. Moise was previously with KXXV in Waco, Texas, where she was the morning and noon anchor.

“Taheshah is a gifted journalist and terrific addition to our talented news team,” according to WFMY News 2 President and General Manager Larry Audas. “She is extremely talented and fully devoted to her viewers, whether on television or on stage!” said News Director Kim Ballard.

Prior to her news career, Moise performed in a variety of theatrical productions as an actress, singer and dancer. She maintains that interest and involvement in theater in addition to her work as a journalist. Moise is a graduate of Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.



"I am so happy to have the opportunity to be a part of the WFMY News 2 family, and I’m excited to contribute to make the Piedmont Triad my new home,” said Moise.

