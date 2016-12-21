Teenagers Surprise School Custodian With Gift

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- By the time this school year ends, Leonard Richardson will have worked at Collinswood Language Academy in Charlotte’s Sedgefield neighborhood for 30 years.

His official job title is custodian but if you ask students, he’s the person they most look forward to seeing in the halls.

“He’s a caring guy. He talks about school and how we’re doing with our grades and stuff. If something is wrong with us, he’ll sit us down and talk to us about the problem that we have.”

Students describe him as someone who is always happy, who always has their hand out for a high-five and who always wants to talk about Carolina Panthers football. They say he’s usually always wearing Panthers gear at school.

“We just respect him and love him so much, he’s done something for all of us,” said eighth-grader Zach Anderson.

In fact, Mr. Richardson, as he’s known throughout school, has been there so long he’s come to know some families for generations.

“Now some of them even have kids at the school and they’ll come in and say, 'Mr. Richardson, you’re still here!' and I say, 'Yes, I’m still here,'” he said.

But this year will be last as he plans to retire at the end of the school year.

“I’m going to miss the kids. It’s what I’m going to miss the most,” said Mr. Richardson.

The kids say they’re going to miss him, too. So as a thank you for always being there for them, a group of eighth-grade students set out to raise money to buy him a retirement gift.

And knowing how much he likes the Panthers, students Andrew Robeson and Santiago Castro thought it would be cool to buy him tickets to a game. For two months the students collected money from anyone who would donate, including teachers and parents, but they say a majority of the money came from other students.

After hearing about the kids' intentions, Robeson’s mother reached out to other women on the popular Charlotte women’s blog, M2M, to help them buy legitimate tickets.

On Friday, the students presented Mr. Richardson with his gift.

“I was overwhelmed. You know, I know the kids love me, but I didn’t know they loved me that much,” said Mr. Richardson.

He says the gift was the best one he’s ever received.

“I didn’t want to cry in front of them, so I went out there in the hallway and shed a few tears,” he said.

But in the end, it was the kids who learned the ultimate lesson in what it feels like to give.

“It was real cool cause he was like so happy,” said Castro.

“It's fun when you see other people being happy especially because of something you did,” said student Jack Rothacker.

When asked who he would be taking with him, Mr. Richardson said his wife of 25 years.

