Close Texas Cares - Donate WUSA 10:34 PM. EDT August 27, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Texas needs you, donate today.All TEGNA stations are raising money for the American Red Cross, Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.All donations are tax deductible. © 2017 WUSA-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Missing Man Found Lake Murray Search for Missing Boater Videos show East High cheerleaders repeatedly forced into splits, police investigating NC Officer-Involved Shooting On I-40 Duke Energy proposes a 13.6% rate hike WFMY Breaking News Faces Of Heroin Vanessa Abbott Raw: Flood water creeps into Houston news studio Loaded gun found in Lenox Square dressing room Western Alamance VS. Burlington Williams More Stories LIVE Updates | Catastrophic Flooding in Southeast… Aug 22, 2017, 9:08 p.m. Tropical Storm Watch: Heavy Rain & Wind Heading to… Aug 27, 2017, 5:08 p.m. 'Worse Than Worst-Case Scenario for Houston': Harvey… Aug 27, 2017, 11:52 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs