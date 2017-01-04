WFMY
LIST: Triad Events And Services Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 3:58 PM. EST January 04, 2017

Here's a complete list of Triad-area events, services and volunteer opportunities that honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an American icon for civil rights. If there's a event that's not on here, let us know at news@wfmy.com.

MLK Day is Monday, Jan. 16.

MLK Day of Service

Host: The Volunteer Center

When: Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Four Seasons Town Centre

The event includes:

• 6 Hands-on Service Projects
• Non-Profit Volunteer Fair featuring 20(+) organizations
• Career Fair hosted by Goodwill Industries featuring 20 businesses
• Community Art Projects
• Performances by local students
• Scavenger Hunt
• MLK T-shirts
• Raffle Prizes 

Service of Worship at High Point University

Host: High Point University

When: Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.

Where: Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel

Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, resident bishop of the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message. The service is open to the public. 

Martin Luther King panel discussion at N.C. A&T

When: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.

Where: Harrison Auditorium, A&T campus

A&T events are free and open to the public. Call (336) 334-7800 for more information.

Martin Luther King candlelight vigil at N.C. A&T

When: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m.

Where: Reflection Pool, A&T campus

 

Martin Luther King Oratory Contest at N.C. A&T

