LIST: Triad Events And Services Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

Here's a complete list of Triad-area events, services and volunteer opportunities that honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., an American icon for civil rights. If there's a event that's not on here, let us know at news@wfmy.com.
MLK Day is Monday, Jan. 16.
RELATED: MLK Jr. Rehearses Famous 'I Have a Dream' Speech in NC
MLK Day of Service
Host: The Volunteer Center
When: Monday, Jan. 16, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Where: Four Seasons Town Centre
The event includes:
• 6 Hands-on Service Projects
• Non-Profit Volunteer Fair featuring 20(+) organizations
• Career Fair hosted by Goodwill Industries featuring 20 businesses
• Community Art Projects
• Performances by local students
• Scavenger Hunt
• MLK T-shirts
• Raffle Prizes
Service of Worship at High Point University
Host: High Point University
When: Monday, Jan. 16, 11 a.m.
Where: Charles E. Hayworth Sr. Memorial Chapel
Bishop L. Jonathan Holston, resident bishop of the South Carolina Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church, will deliver the message. The service is open to the public.
Martin Luther King panel discussion at N.C. A&T
When: Tuesday, Jan. 19, 7 p.m.
Where: Harrison Auditorium, A&T campus
A&T events are free and open to the public. Call (336) 334-7800 for more information.
Martin Luther King candlelight vigil at N.C. A&T
When: Wednesday, Jan. 20, 5:30 p.m.
Where: Reflection Pool, A&T campus
Martin Luther King Oratory Contest at N.C. A&T
Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2
Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store
Copyright 2016 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs