Tracey McCain Emcees 'Rock The Runway' In Downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Models brought the fierceness to the runway Friday night.
It was all for a good cause as Triad Goodwill's Rock The Runway event raised money that will go directly towards job training in the Triad. Seven local designers got to showcase their skills.
WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain emceed the fashion show.
The event included a silent auction and comedy show.
