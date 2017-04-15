Triad Boy's Lemonade Stand Fights Cancer One Cup At A Time

Charlie Ellison runs a lemonade stand and has raised over $5,000 for Reelin’ for Research (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Triad boy's lemonade stand sells more than a good drink and homemade cookies. Twelve-year-old Charlie Ellison's stand also provides hope.

The sixth grade student at Allen Jay Preparatory Academy has raised over $5,000 for the Reelin' for Research Cancer Foundation. Charlie says it took a lot of hard work, but he did it for a very special reason.

"Cancer isn't fun because they don't get a full life experience because they have to be in the hospital the whole time and no body wants to be sick," explained Charlie.

Charlie's uncle, Scott Brown says the death of a family friend motivated Charlie to take action.

"Dylan Price was a neighbor and close friend and his dad I have known each other since high school," explained Brown.

Dylan was diagnosed with leukemia at 13-years-old. When Dylan died three years later Brown says it impacted Charlie.

"We explained to him that no one can control if they get cancer, but you can support finding a cure," said Brown. "He came to me with the idea of doing a lemonade stand and I said that's a great way to give back."

Brown says the stand has helped relieve Charlie's anxiety and fears. And along with coming up with the idea, Charlie helps on the business side too.

"Charlie packed up his laptop and a Power Point presentation and began soliciting businesses for sponsorships for his lemonade stand. Generous local businesses, If It's Paper and Spring Garden Bakery, stepped in to help Charlie maximize his profits."

The young entrepreneur doesn't take any profits. He gives all the money to Reelin' for Research which benefits N.C. Children's Promise, the fundraising arm of UNC Children's Hospital. It holds a charity fishing tournament every year in Morehead, NC the first weekend in May and has raised nearly $1.5 million to support childhood cancer research.

For more information about Reelin' For Research click here.

