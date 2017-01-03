Triad Elementary School Teachers' Lounge Gets Surprise Makeover

The Teachers' Lounge Project at Sternberger Elementary. Louise Courts photo. (Photo: Louise Courts)

GREENSBORO, NC – Teachers at Sternberger Elementary started their first day of school in 2017 with a surprise.

The school’s PTA wanted to renovate a classroom, but they were having trouble deciding who to surprise. So instead of renovating one teacher’s room, they decided to fix-up the outdated teacher’s lounge.

And organizers say it was truly a community project. From a donated refrigerator and furniture, to parents putting in the hours, the ‘top secret’ project was a success!

“One of the issues school systems face is attracting and retaining quality educators, especially in light of so many funding cuts. One way to do that is to make teachers and staff feel appreciated and our PTA works very hard to do just that. This renovation was a fun way for us to let our faculty and staff know we value them,” said PTA president Louise Courts.

According to the PTA, the old lounge had an outdated and small refrigerator from the 1980’s, and chairs in need of a facelift. They were able to replace it all, and even build and give more furniture through donations from local organizations and families.

In the end, the PTA says they were happy to do it. PTA board member Leann Spencer said,

This has been such a fun project to work on! We are so delighted to be able to treat our teachers and appreciate them for the hard work they do with our children every day.

