Triad Goodwill Career Center Reopens Bigger And Better

Triad Goodwill Reopens Career Center (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A ribbon cutting was held on Wednesday to reopen the Triad Goodwill’s Career Center located in Greensboro.

Construction crews began work at the center located on North Elm Street in March. Crews added a 2,000 square foot addition to the facility. The center now has two new classrooms, prominent entrance, reception area, computer networking area, a large classroom and conference room.

The original career center space has also been converted into a classroom.

