WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina got 40,000 pounds of foods on Thursday from Smithfield and Lowes Foods.

The donation was part of an initiative by Smithfield to help feed people a well balanced meal at 50 food banks across the country.

The Food Bank located in Winston-Salem received more that 160,000 servings of protein.

