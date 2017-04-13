Triad Monument Company Repairs Fallen Deputy's Headstone For Free

A local monument company is repairing the gravesite of a fallen Alamance Co. Sheriffs Deputy...and they're doing it for FREE! (Photo: WFMY)

BURLINGTON, NC - A kind gesture from a Burlington company is helping preserve the memory of a fallen Alamance County Deputy.

Askew-Peterson Stonework is restoring the headstone of Deputy George Massey and his wife on Thursday, free of charge!

Deputies were performing a wreath laying ceremony in March when they saw the headstone was beginning to age and tip over. That's when they called the Burlington company and asked for a quote to repair Massey and his wife's stones.

Owner of the company, Eugene Peterson, refused to give a quote and said he and his crew would restore it free of charge. This comes after Perterson said he worked with law enforcement after a home invasion years ago.

Out of his respect for law enforcement, Eugene Petersen offered to repair the fallen deputy's grave at NO CHARGE! @WFMY pic.twitter.com/i6eSn0G2dI — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) April 13, 2017

Deputy George Jefferson Massey was struck by a car in March, 1934 while on duty with Alamance County Sheriffs Office. He died the next day.

