Triad Woman Wants To Reconnect Veteran With Lost Army Ring

Photo from Jessica Jones

A Triad woman is trying to reconnect a veteran with their lost ring after finding it at a local grocery store over the weekend.

Jessica Jones found a lost US Army ring with 'Jasper' and 'This We'll Defend' engraved at the Food Lion on Rock Creek Dairy Road in Sedalia. The ring features an eagle as the centerpiece.

'When I saw it, I thought it was a bubble gum ring," Jessica said. "When I picked it up, I knew someone had to be missing it."

Jones posted pictures of the ring on her Facebook page in hopes of helping return the ring to its owner. It hasn't gotten the amount of shares she's hoped but hopes getting her story out will increase the chances.

