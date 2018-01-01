Tuxedo-Wearing Infant Is 1st Greensboro Baby Born In 2018

GREENSBORO, NC - A healthy baby boy sporting a tuxedo-onesie is the first 2018 baby born at Women's Hospital in Greensboro.

Jo-Shey Carter was born at 1:20 Monday morning. His mother, Robin Lawson, says he weighs 6 pounds, nine ounces and is 19 inches long.

This is Robin's first child. She told us she wanted a boy, and was thrilled when she gave birth to Jo-Shey.

Congratulations Robin and best of luck to you and little Jo-Shey.

