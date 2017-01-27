Two Cute! Two Penguin Chicks Hatch at Greensboro Science Center

Two penguin chicks hatched at Greensboro Science Center

Two adorable African Penguin chicks recently hatched at the Greensboro Science Center.

Simon hatched on Nov. 11 and a second unnamed chick, whose gender isn't known yet, hatched on Dec. 22. Both were born to parents Guinn and Vello.

Guinn and Vello were recommended for a double clutch by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan. After the first egg was laid, Penguin Lead Keeper, Shannon Anderson, brought the egg to penguin foster parents Tux and Kaapse. Tux and Kaapse hatched and reared the chick until it was old enough to learn to be hand fed by keepers, which allowed Guinn and Vello to breed again.

Shortly after being laid, the second egg was also given to foster parents. Keepers observed behaviors from other members of the penguin colony that may have threatened the egg's safety. Anderson says, "We were afraid another dominant pair was going to try and take over the nest that Guinn and Vello were occupying with the viable egg and put it at risk for being crushed. African penguins are very territorial and exhibit the same behavior here at GSC as they would in the wild." As a preventative measure, the egg was given to penguins TAG and Apollo, who took care of the egg and hatchling until it was also ready to be reared by keepers.

Both baby penguins are behind the scenes at the penguin exhibit and won't be able to be seen until their feathers come in and they can swim. Penguins typically learn to swim around at 3.5 months old.

