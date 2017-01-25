UNCSA Has Ties To 6 Films Nominated For Best Picture Oscar

Oscar statues (Photo: Andrew H. Walker, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Those big screen films don't just have ties to Hollywood - they've got ties to the Triad.

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts has connections to six of nine films nominated for Best Picture Oscar at this year's Academy Awards.

UNCSA's six Best Picture nominated films include Manchester By The Sea, Fences, La La Land, Moonlight, Hacksaw Ridge, and Hidden Figures.

Lucas Hedges, who attended the School of Drama in 2015-16, is nominated for Best Supporting Actor for playing Patrick in Manchester By The Sea. The film is up for six Oscar nominations including Best Picture.

Actors Casey Affleck and Lucas Hedges attend the 54th New York Film Festival - 'Manchester by the Sea' World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center on October 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Custom)

Current Drama student Christian Mallen appears as C.J., a friend of Patrick's, in Manchester By The Sea, along with Drama alumnus Stephen McKinley Henderson '72, who plays Mr. Emery.

Henderson also appears as Jim Bono in Fences, which is nominated for four awards, including Best Picture.

Alumni of the School of Filmmaking worked on four additional films that are nominated for Best Picture: La La Land, Moonlight, Hacksaw Ridge, and Hidden Figures.

Class of 2012's Michael A. Fry was assistant to producers for La La Land.

Class of 2004's Alex Bickel and Aaron Katz worked on the film Moonlight. Bickel was a digital intermediate colorist in the editorial department and Katz was thanked in the credits.

Joey Poach, Class of 2012, was an Executive/Development Assistant for producer David Permut for the film Hacksaw Ridge.

Class of 2014's Nathan Krochmal was a set designer for Hidden Figures.

The Academy Awards will be presented February 26. Congratulations to all UNCSA students and alumni involved in the making of the films.

