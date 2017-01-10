UNCSA Music Students Ready For Next Level Of Competition

Quiescent Quartet, clockwise from top right: Clifford Tam, Phillip Kandel, Sami Eudy, Marie Smith and Kali Poore (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Music students from the University of North Carolina School of the Arts (UNCSA) dominated their state competition back in October 2016 and now, they're preparing for the next level of competition.

A quintet and three solo performers are heading to the South Division competition this weekend at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

Top honors at the stateside competition went to Quiescent Quintet, fellows of UNCSA's Chrysalis Chamber Music Institute, in the chamber wind category. Members are Marie Smith, horn; Phillip Kandel, bassoon; Sami Eudy, flute; Kali Poore, oboe; and Clifford Tam, clarinet. The ensemble is mentored by faculty member Brooks Whitehouse.

Soloists from UNCSA who won top honors include saxophonist Jordan Savage in the senior woodwind competition; Jacob Wang in the senior piano competition; and saxphonist Caleb Carpenter in the young artist woodwind competition.

“Competitions such as these presented by MTNA are vitally important in training young musicians, helping them hone their performance skills,” said Brian Cole, dean of the School of Music. “We’re very proud and excited to send these fine young musicians to the next level of competition.”

